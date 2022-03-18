The consultations by the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to contest for the PDP presidential primary is still ongoing

Tambuwal has been meeting key stakeholders in the party in his quest to occupy the highest office in the land in 2023

In a meeting with PDP state chairmen across the country, Tambuwal expressed confidence that the opposition party will win the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has charged leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stay united to realise its bid to win the 2023 presidential election.

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, also said he has begun consultations preparatory to possible declaration for the presidency contest.

Governor Tambuwal expressed confidence that the PDP will win the 2023 presidential contest.

Source: Twitter

Speaking at a consultative meeting with chairmen of the 36 state chapters of the party at the Sokoto state governor’s lodge, Abuja on Thursday, March 17, Tambuwal said PDP is the party to beat in 2023.

His words:

“Unity of purpose and understanding and working together for us to actually realise the all-important goal of rescuing Nigeria is very important.

“Consultations are ongoing and we will have to comply with the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) guidelines as a responsible political party. So nothing stops the consultations from continuing.

“Our party stands a chance and it is the party to beat in Nigeria today.”

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Hassan Hyat, chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of PDP said Tambuwal, who doubles as chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, convened the meeting to officially inform them of his intent to vie for the office of the President in 2023.

He called on all aspirants to close ranks and urged them not to forget that the office of the president would only have a single occupant at any given time.

He said:

“We are more interested in the unity of the party as our number one cardinal objective because we believe that the party has to come back to rescue Nigeria and we are asking everybody to join forces.

“We cannot have more than one president at a time and therefore, among all others, there must be unity of purpose amongst them like just among all other members of the party. We want to move together and we want to make sure that whoever picks the ticket wins the election.

“So, to us, it is not just an issue of primaries, it is an issue of the secondary election which is more important.”

