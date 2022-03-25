BREAKING: Photos Emerge as Tinubu Visits APC's Consensus National Chairman ahead of Convention
FCT, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, has paid a solidarity visit to Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Thursday, March 24.
Senator Abdullahi has reportedly been chosen as the APC's consensus national chairman ahead of the March 26 national convention.
