Christian clerics from the northern region have announced plans to hold a groundbreaking prayer rally.for Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition

The quest of the APC national leader to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 has continued to gather momentum

The group led by renowned preacher, Bishop Sunday Garuba said the move is divine, an instruction from above

Ahead of the 2023 election, northern Christian clerics plan to hold a one-million-man prayer rally for the presidential aspiration for All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Bola Tinubu.

In a report by Sahara Reporters, the group stated that the former Lagos state governor's ambitions may ultimately collapse if not given the necessary spiritual support.

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Bishop Sunday Garuba, who leads the clerics explained that the move is divine. He went on to note that Tinubu’s quest could be hampered by evil forces who did not mean well for the nation.

While revealing that Tinubu is the next president, Garuba stressed the importance for the one-day spiritual exercise.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The cleric also stated that they will join forces to fortify the aspirations of Tinubu for the good of Nigeria.

He was quoted by Nigerian Tribune as saying:

“In less than one year, a new president will emerge to forge a new course for the nation. After over three months of immense prayer and fast, it has been revealed to us that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our next leader.

“God has never failed. He keeps his promises and honours his words more than his name. We are more than confident that Asiwaju will triumph.

“But this can only be possible if we intercede and supplicate on his behalf. As we all know, the physical is controlled by the spiritual."

2023: Over 200 northern groups endorse Bola Tinubu for president

In a previous report by Legit.ng, about 200 groups from the north-central part of the country on Monday, March 21, gave reasons why they want Tinubu to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

The groups under the North Central Agenda for Tinubu, NCAT in a communique issued in Abuja after their meeting said Tinubu is their preferred choice from the array of aspirants that have indicated an interest in leading Nigeria.

The groups said Tinubu remains their preferred person to pilot the affairs of the nation.

Source: Legit.ng