Kosofe, Lagos - In his efforts to galvanize massive support for the presidential aspiration of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a member of House of Representatives representing Kosofe federal constituency, Rotimi Agunsoye has launched Tinubu Support Group (TSG) in Kosofe area of Lagos state.

Legit.ng reports that the lawmaker made the official launching of the group on Thursday, March 24, in the midst of the party's leaders across the zone.

Speaking at the event, Agunsoye noted that the TSG is a support group initiated by the APC caucus of the lower chamber to actualise the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Tinubu.

He said:

"Kosofe is on the verge of a divine encounter that will go down in history as the point at which her fortunes turned around when she stood with a man with whom she shares destiny. Posterity will forever remember the day the pen that rewrote the narratives of our dear nation was fashioned and handed to us on this very ground.

"The watershed moment is right here with us when we shall take the all-important first step of our long journey of a thousand miles to the Nigeria of our dreams symbolized by the man for whom we are gathered here. The political structure being launched here today is a support group initiated by the APC."

He said with a network spanning the 360 federal constituencies of Nigeria, TSG is so structured to give Asiwaju formidable machinery with the widest geographical spread and grassroots support that should translate to massive votes for him in the 2023 presidential election.

How Asiwaju Tinubu turned around Lagos state

The lawmaker noted that the question “who is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu?” is best answered by taking a look at the diary of a man universally adjudged to be an embodiment of a technocrat, a talent hunter, a public servant, a philanthropist and a political strategist per excellence.

He said it is an incontrovertible fact that Asiwaju is the pathfinder who charted the developmental course of Lagos and laid the foundation upon which the structure of what is today called a megacity is being built by his successors.

Agunsoye noted:

"Asiwaju is the financial engineer who turned the fortunes of Lagos around from a paltry monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N600million in 1999 to a monthly average of N14billion as at May 2007. At over N45billion monthly IGR, Lagos is now the fifth largest economy in Africa.

"Yet, this feat did not come by accident but through the application of the rich experience from his accounting background in the corporate world, the automation of the payroll system to pluck holes by which ghost workers siphoned the state treasury and the creation of job opportunities for the teeming populace through the establishment of many agencies."

He said Tinubui's Midas touch was equally felt in the health sector through massive reforms that saw to the upgrade of facilities at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, the establishment of five more General Hospitals and the initiation of free health care services including free ante-natal care for expectant mothers, free treatments and free eyeglasses popularly called ‘JIGI BOLA’.

Agunsoye reveals why Tinubu remains relevant politically since 1999

According to him, Asiwaju belongs to that class of rare-breed politicians whose political clout and influence transcend their days at the corridors of power, adding that he is the only member of the 1999 class of governors who remains relevant in the scheme of things till date.

The TSG convener Kosofe federal constituency added:

"Asiwaju was the one who engineered the emergence of APC as the winner of both the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. He again was the unseen hand behind the party’s breakthrough of a clear majority in both chambers of the National Assembly after the Bukola Saraki debacle of 2015.

"Incoming this far, Asiwaju, unfortunately, has always had to sacrifice his political ambitions in the overriding interest of the party all through the metamorphosis from Alliance for Democracy (AD) through Action Congress (AC) to Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and finally All Progressives Congress (APC).

"Let us mobilize for him and speak in one voice with our votes in 2023. God bless Kosofe Federal Constituency. God bless the Centre of Excellence. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. God bless you also for giving me your time."

