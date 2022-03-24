There are unconfirmed claims that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned down Senator Orji Uzor Kalu's request for the vice-presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 elections.

The report which is viral online, especially on Facebook, has it that the Senate's chief whip was wailing over the ruling party's refusal to give him the ticket despite his many contributions to Nigeria's unity.

Kalu said the report is fake news (Photo: OUKTweets)

Source: Twitter

However, the former Abia governor who reacted to the allegation via his Facebook page on Wednesday, March 23, described it as fake news which should be disregarded.

The post was made by one lady with the name Lydia Mikachi and reposted by another Facebook user, Dave Okechukwu.

See Kalu's reaction below:

Source: Legit.ng