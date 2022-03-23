Ahead of the party's national convention, scheduled to hold a few days from now, President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with APC governors

The meeting according to reports is set to be centered around the events that would shape the forthcoming convention

Meanwhile, Buhari is also expected to meet with the seven aspirants vying for the office of national chairman of the party

The meeting, which was reportedly called by Buhari, is believed to be focused on ensuring the ruling party holds a successful National Convention on Saturday, March 26.

The Governors arrived at the vicinities of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa after the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, The Nations reports.

Buhari meets with APC Governors a few days before the National Convention. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

They were led to the meeting by the chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee Governor Mai Mala Buni.

An aide to the president, Buhari Sallau who confirmed the development, shared a live video via his official Facebook page of the meeting that is ongoing.

Convention: Southern APC expresses scepticism on some chairmanship candidate

Similarly, APC stalwarts in the south have also expressed their reservation for some candidates in the race for the chairmanship seat of the party.

One of those candidates is 75-year-old Senator Abdullahi Adamu with whom they regarded as having strong hatred for the southern region.

The southern delegates questioned his loyalty and commitment to the course of zoning the presidency to the south after making a cryptic statement against the zoning policy.

Convention: Buhari, governors set to meet over candidacy

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu who cut short his medical trip in London over the prevalent crisis in APC is set to meet with APC governors.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on the consensus list of the party as part of the build-up to the national convention on Saturday, March 26.

President Buhari before now has been rumoured to have endorsed some candidates for the chairmanship seat. He has since debunked such rumours stating that all candidates will have a fairground to compete.

