A purported comment made by Governor Fayemi of Ekiti state indicates that the race for the APC chairmanship position is still on

Fayemi, the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, is reported to have rejected the consensus arrangement proposed by President Buhari

Buhari had in a meeting with the APC governors, told them to work towards the emergence of Abdullahi Adamu as the next chairman of the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - Ekiti state governor and chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, has denied ever objecting to the consensus arrangement being championed by President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the party’s March 26 national convention.

Daily Trust newspaper had reported that Governor Fayemi denied supporting candidates that President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention scheduled for Saturday, March 26.

Governor Fayemi may have re-echoed the sentiments by Governor Bagudu that those against consensus can still contest. Photo credit: @kfayemi

Source: Twitter

In a press statement late Thursday night, March 24, Governor Fayemi's spokesman, Yinka Oyebode, said the earlier news report was a misrepresentation of the views of the governor as he was quoted out of context.

His words:

“The general public is hereby notified that a news story in circulation with the above headline is a misrepresentation of the views of the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

“Dr. Fayemi at a policy dialogue organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) in Abuja on Thursday, was quoted as rejecting the consensus arrangement President Mohammed Buhari reached with the Governors ahead of the party’s convention.

“It must be stated, however, that Governor Fayemi’s presentation at the event was about democracy in West Africa and democratic reversal in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso and not about his party convention.

“Governor Fayemi is well known as a leader not given to frivolous and distracting talk.”

