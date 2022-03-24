Key officers of the Nigerian Senate have been scheduled to meet with the president on Thursday, March 24

The meeting between the president and the Senate principal officers at the State House Conference Centre

There would also be COVID-19 rapid testing for the officers who are expected at the Presidential Villa by 11.30 am

Principal officers of the Ninth Nigerian Senate on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The Sun reports that the meeting between the president and the key lawmakers would be taken place at 1 pm on Thursday, March 24.

The president will be meeting with principal officers of the Senate who are APC members. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

It was gathered that these officers of the Senate are expected to arrive at the State House Conference Centre at 11.30 am for a rapid COVID-19 test.

It is also expected that the officers be seated at the meeting venue by 12:30 pm.

