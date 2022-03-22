It's just four days to the national convention of the ruling APC, but the unity list is yet to be perfected

This has however gotten to the notice of the president who has decided to meet with major stakeholders of the party which includes APC governors

Meanwhile, the party announced that the screening of the aspirants commences on Tuesday and aspirants have been invited for the exercise

Barely four days to the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari is set to meet with some governors to harmonise consensus list of national officers to reduce friction at the convention.

The meeting is said to be a fallout of members of the party shunning the micro zoning model adopted for proper workability of the party.

The Guardian reports that serious interventions are going on in the presidency to quell fears of dominance by recent joiners in the anticipated APC National Working Committee (NWC) as against Legacy’ members.

But when the newspaper contacted the senior special assistant, media and publicity to the president, Graba Shehu, he said:

“I’m not in the picture of the meeting you’re talking about.”

Sources, however, revealed that while members in the Southwest and Southeast failed to agree on a consensus list, the same concern has equally been raised that politicians outside North Central have purchased forms for the national chairmanship of the party.

It was gathered that Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, is among the state governors invited to the meeting, ostensibly to bring them to be on one page regarding the allotment of positions zoned to their regions.

The process of harmonising the list

To begin the process of harmonising the list that has deepened crisis among members, Governor Mai Mala Buni, chairman, CECPC, yesterday, appeared at the party secretariat and met with members of his committee to iron out thorny issues threatening the conduct of the convention.

Among issues Buni attended to were harmonisation of membership list for the various committees drawn by Buni and Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state, who acted on his behalf, while he was away to attend to his health in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Screening committee

Already, the screening committee headed by Governor Bello Masari of Katsina state started work on Saturday. It was reliably learned that the screening of aspirants would commence today after the intervention of Buni.

APC chairmanship: Stakeholders in intense consultations for consensus list as aspirants intensify lobby ahead of convention

Earlier, on Sunday, March 20, stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and chieftains close to the presidency are currently in high-level discussions ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the ruling party in order to avoid a stalemate or revolt by aggrieved members.

It was reported that aspirants for the position of the national chairman and other important positions are in a final push to emerge victoriously.

Some party chieftains, who are close to the national secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, are said to be making a case for him to be considered for the position should the office be zoned to the South-South or thrown open.

Alleged sack of national caretaker secretary

Meanwhile, the APC caretaker committee passed a vote of no confidence on Akpanudoedehe and sacked him.

According to a statement obtained by Legit.ng in the early hours of Thursday, March 17, the majority of the members of the committee passed the vote of no confidence on Akpanudoedehe through a notice issued on Tuesday, March 8.

The committee stated that the sack of Senator Udoedehe is pursuant to Article 17 subsection 5 of the constitution of the APC which allows a majority of any constituted ad-hoc committee of the party to pass a vote of no confidence on any member found wanting.

