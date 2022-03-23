Shortly after officially declaring interest in the 2023 presidency in Abuja, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar took to social media to address Nigerians

In a series of tweets, Atiku spoke about his presidential aspiration and highlighted five areas of focus for him if he becomes president

Among others, the Adamawa-born politician said he will focus on the unity of Nigeria and security

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku on Wednesday, March 23, officially declared interest in running for president in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Adamawa-born politician announced his interest in the 2023 presidency at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Nigeria's former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former declared interest in the 2023 presidency in Abuja on Wednesday, March 23. Photo credit: @atiku

It's the sixth the former vice president has declared interest in the number one political seat in the most populous African nation.

Taking to Twitter after the announcement, Atiku listed five key areas he will focus on if elected to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Here are the five areas he mentioned:

Unity of Nigeria Security Economy Education Devolving more resources and powers to the federating units

2023: Businessmen buy N40m presidential nomination form for Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku's presidential aspiration received a major boost as friends of the Nigerian politician obtained the N40 million presidential form of the PDP for him.

Atiku made this announcement through a post and pictures he shared on his official Facebook page on Thursday, March 17.

The presidential hopeful noted that the form was procured for him by northern businessmen under the aegis of the North East Business Community.

2023: Setback for Atiku as southwest PDP rejects ex-VP's candidacy

Meanwhile, the coalition of the southwest Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected former Vice President Atiku for the presidential ticket of the party.

This was made known in a meeting held in Ibadan with political heavyweights like Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, Bode George, Ayodele Fayose, and Olusegun Mimiko all in attendance.

Legit.ng gathered that the outcome of the meeting was based on the premise that the next flag bearer of the party must come from the south despite Atiku’s strong interest in the party's ticket.

