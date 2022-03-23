It seems as though the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is gradually hitting rock bottom

The South West PDP said the position of the southern governors’ forum will be a mainstay for the 2023 general elections

Top party stakeholders in the west say the unity of the party is paramount to individual ambition, stating that it will not compromise the treaty of the southern governors’ forum

Oyo, Ibadan - In a build-up to the 2023 general elections, the coalition of the south-west Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the presidential ticket of the party, Guardian reports.

This was made known in a meeting held in Ibadan with political heavyweights like Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, Bode George, Ayodele Fayose, and Olusegun Mimiko all in attendance.

Governor Seyi Makinde played host to the PDP delegates at the government house in Agodi-Ibadan. Photo Credit: (Seyi Makinde)

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the outcome of the meeting was based on the premise that the next flag bearer of the party must come from the south despite Atiku’s strong interest in the candidacy of the party.

According to a communique issued by the national vice chairman of southwest PDP, Soji Adagunodo, the party reiterated its position to support a southern candidate for the presidential ticket of the party.

In the communique, the party said it will not compromise the accord and resolution reached by the southern governor’s forum to nominate the next president from the region.

He said:

“The unity of South-West is a non-negotiable issue. To this end, we demand that all dispute resolution mechanisms should be on the front-burner.

“The South-West is also in support of the Southern Governors’ Forum that the next president of Nigeria should be from the South.”

Southwest PDP hails Makinde infrastructural exploit in Oyo

Meanwhile, the party stakeholders also acknowledged the achievements of the host, Governor Seyi Makinde for his infrastructural reforms in the state.

While reiterating the stance of the party in the forthcoming general election, the coalition also urged all members of the party to stick together to win the gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun later this year.

He said:

“The zone has agreed that we should do everything legally and morally possible to deliver Osun and Ekiti states to the party in their forthcoming governorship elections.

“The zone is desirous of fairness, justice, and equity in the distribution of federal positions and appointments and will support all efforts geared towards national cohesion through equitable distribution of federal positions and appointments among the geo-political zones of Nigeria.”

Some of the notable PDP stalwarts present at the meeting include; Senator Francis Fadahunsi, Prof. Olusola Eleka, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Diran Odeyemi, Sikiru Ogundele and others.

2023: Defiant Atiku slams zoning policy

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has played down the zoning policy stating that it was not a stipulation in the Nigerian constitution.

Atiku made this known in a meeting with party stake holders in Abuja on Thursday, February 10 where he vehemently rejected the idea of zoning.

He argued that the fundamental provision of the constitution is that all eligible citizens can vote and be voted for, irrespective of their ethnicities.

2023: I love this country, says Atiku

The former Vice President also stated that his ambition to become president was spurred by his passion and love for the country.

He said this while declaring his ambition to run for the top seat in Aso Rock at the next presidential elections in 2023.

The Adamawa-born politician said he has the mental and physical energy to serve the opposition party and Nigerians as president.

Source: Legit.ng