Prominent businessmen in the north who believed in Atiku Abubakar's just cause has purchased the PDP nomination form for him

Elated by the gesture, the presidential hopeful made the announcement via his official Facebook page

Meanwhile, the PDP presidential form is given at N40 million while the governorship form is given at N21 million

The presidential aspiration of Nigeria's former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has yet again received a major boost.

This is as friends of the Nigerian politician obtained the N40m presidential form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for him.

Atiku made this announcement through a post and pictures he shared on his official Facebook page on Thursday, March 17.

Ahead of 2023, Northern businessmen buys N40m presidential nomination form for Atiku. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The presidential hopeful noted that the form was procured for him by northern businessmen under the aegis of the North East Business Community.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In his joyous mood, he wrote:

“Moments ago, the North East Business Community presented me with the PDP nomination and expression of interest forms.

“This was in fulfilment of the promise made when I visited the Jewel state of Gombe late last year. I can never thank them enough, and I will never betray the confidence they and other people of goodwill have reposed in me.”

2023 presidency: Atiku happy, impressed after crucial PDP meeting

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is certain that the PDP is set to take over the leadership of Nigeria come 2023 general elections.

Atiku who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition party expressed satisfaction after attending a crucial meeting convened by the leadership of the PDP.

He noted that the outcome of the meeting held with members of PDP's Board of Trustees (BoT) showed that was in his words, the party was "organic."

2023: PDP more united, cohesive than ever, says Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

On his part, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on Monday, March 14 said the PDP had never been stronger, cohesive, and more united than now.

Okowa said that if PDP faithful avoided acts that could cause distraction, the party would win massively in the 2023 general elections.

He made the remarks at the swearing-in of his senior political adviser and three special advisers at Government House, Asaba.

Source: Legit.ng