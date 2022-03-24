The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed the only condition for delegates ahead of the forthcoming primary

Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsah, secretary of accreditation sub-committee made this known on social media recently

According to him, delegates who will be participating in the election must come with a means of identification

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has announced that it is compulsory for delegates who will be participating in the election, come with a means of identification.

The party through the secretary of accreditation sub-committee, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsah made this known on social media.

APC has revealed the only condition for delegates ahead of the forthcoming primary. Photo: Mala Buni

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

ANNOUNCEMENT!!!

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Calling on all Delegates participating in the 26th March, 2022 National Convention to bring along with them, a government recognised ID Card.

Listed as follows:

(1)FRSC Drivers License

(2)Permanent Voters Card

(4)International Passport

(5)Nationally ID Card

Buhari Meets APC governors 3 days to national convention

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari was in a meeting with the APC governors at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which was reportedly called by Buhari, is believed to be focused on ensuring the ruling party holds a successful National Convention on Saturday, March 26.

The Governors arrived at the vicinities of the nation's seat of power after the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

An aide to the president, Buhari Sallau who confirmed the development, shared a live video via his official Facebook page of the meeting.

2023: Its official, Atiku declares presidential ambition

After several speculations and going back and forth, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has officially declared his ambition to run for president in 2023.

The Adamawa-born politician made the announcement on Wednesday, March 23 at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Recall that in 2019, Atiku was handed the presidential ticket of the PDP where he lost to Muhammadu Buhari who was voted into office for a second term.

2023: PDP stalwarts reject Atiku's candidacy

Meanwhile big wigs in the PDP, including former top military brass, were opposed to the fresh presidential bid of former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar.

Regarded as among the main power brokers in the party since the inception of the PDP in 1998, the ex-military leaders were reportedly pushing for a paradigm shift in the contest for who would become the standard-bearer of the party.

Aside from their lieutenants still deeply entrenched in the system, the former leaders also wielded an awesome influence along with other power brokers in taking key decisions in the main opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng