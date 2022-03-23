Atiku Abubakar has all set for his declaration into the contest of the forthcoming general elections in 2023

Meanwhile, the former vice president of Nigeria had contested the nation's most exalted seat for over five times now, beating President Muhammadu Buhari hands down

The politician who hailed from the northern region of the country earlier got the PDP presidential expression of interest and nomination forms, noting it was purchased by his friends

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will today, Wednesday, March 23, for the fifth time since 1999 and sixth in total, declare his intention to contest for the presidency of the country, hence emerging as the most serial presidential contestant in Nigeria’s history.

The former vice president will by his declaration in Abuja beat the record of President Muhammadu Buhari who started vying for the presidency from 2003 till he won in 2015 on his fourth attempt, securing a second term in 2019 on his fifth.

But Atiku, who has unsuccessfully contested five presidential elections in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019, would declare for the presidency by 2023 by tomorrow, making it the sixth time, Leadership reports.

Amid zoning debate in PDP, Atiku makes 6th declaration. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Declaration

Atiku’s formal declaration today comes amid debate over which region PDP should zone its presidential ticket to.

President Buhari, who comes closest to Atiku in serial running for president (five times), won on his fourth attempt in 2015, dethroning the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was re-elected for a second term in 2019.

2023: Plot against Atiku thickens in PDP

Meanwhile, big wigs in the PDP, including former top military brass, were opposed to the fresh presidential bid of former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Regarded as among the main power brokers in the party since the inception of the PDP in 1998, the ex-military leaders were reportedly pushing for a paradigm shift in the contest for who would become the standard-bearer of the party.

Aside from their lieutenants still deeply entrenched in the system, the former leaders also wielded an awesome influence along with other power brokers in taking key decisions in the main opposition party.

2023: Buhari's government is full of deceit, PDP presidential aspirant reveals

In another development, a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress is a party full of deceit.

The Punch reports that he made this assertion in Bauchi, on Monday, March 21, when his presidential campaign council visited stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for consultation at the party secretariat.

Saraki, who was represented by the chairman of his 2023 presidential campaign council, Prof. Tyorwuese Hagher, said APC has failed to fulfill the promises it made to Nigerians in 2015.

Source: Legit.ng