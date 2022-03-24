The opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party has called on the good people of Nigeria to consider their request

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the PDP has appealed to Nigeria to give the party another chance in the polity, to make things right again

They made this call during the party's Forum meeting held in Abia state on Wednesday, March 26, hosted by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has expressed concern over the rising cost of living and general economic difficulties in the country.

It urged Nigerians to give the party another chance to put things right, The Nation reports.

The forum met on Wednesday, March 23, at Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s country home in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia state.

Nigeria’s governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party met on Wednesday, March 23, in Abia State. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

Express worry over the present economic realities

The forum also expressed worry over the decline in food production in the country, stating:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The trend is the same all over the country and this further contributes to food insecurity."

Their next plan

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the governors declared the party’s readiness to wrestle power from the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The meeting, which was attended by 13 governors, stated that Nigerians were facing economic challenges in different facets of life.

The forum however promised that PDP would provide quality leadership to tackle the challenges if voted into power.

2023: Tambuwal speaks on PDP southern presidential zoning

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has given his opinion on the south-south presidential zoning of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was reported that the former speaker of the House of Representatives disclosed that he was not against the agenda of a southern candidate for the top seat in Aso Rock.

He made this disclosure in Minna on Wednesday, March 23 at the residence of the former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), Legit.ng gathered.

2023: Peter Obi makes crucial remark after surprise appearance at Atiku presidential declaration event

The presence of Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra at the occasion of Atiku Abubakar's presidential declaration in Abuja on Wednesday, March 23, was a surprise to a lot of attendees.

But speaking with journalists at the event, the former vice presidential candidate who was a running mate to Atiku noted that politics is a relationship, not war, Channels TV reports.

Obi noted that he was at the event because Atiku invited him, an honour he cannot turn down following a very cordial relationship.

Source: Legit.ng