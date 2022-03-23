Former VP, Atiku Abubakar has pushed forward his presidential ambition in the forthcoming general election

The Nigerian politician made the declaration to run for president today, March 23, in Abuja, under the platform of the PDP

Meanwhile, Atiku was appointed by the leadership of the PDP to constitute a 324-man committee of the party ahead of the 2023 polls

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has declared his intention to run for the office of Nigeria president.

The Guardian reports that Atiku, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, announced his decision at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The PDP 2019 presidential candidate lost to Muhammadu Buhari who was voted into office for a second term.

Finally, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar joins the 2023 race. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

His reason for joining the race

In a live video currently aired and shared on his Facebook page, Mr Abubakar said he would be running this time on a message to foster economic prosperity and unity across Nigeria, a nation of several ethnic and religious groups whose enduring bulwarks were repeatedly shattered by Mr Buhari over the past seven years.

He’s also counting on his name recognition and unavailability of an incumbent on the two major parties this time around.

His presidential bid

Atiku’s declaration for the 2023 presidency makes it the sixth time he will be aspiring for the office of president.

The former vice president will contest the PDP presidential candidacy ticket alongside former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, Ovation magazine publisher Dele Momodu, Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal, Pius Ayim and other aspirants that will be joining the race.

2023: Plot against Atiku thickens in PDP

Meanwhile, big wigs in the PDP, including former top military brass, were opposed to the fresh presidential bid of former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Regarded as among the main power brokers in the party since the inception of the PDP in 1998, the ex-military leaders were reportedly pushing for a paradigm shift in the contest for who would become the standard-bearer of the party.

Aside from their lieutenants still deeply entrenched in the system, the former leaders also wielded an awesome influence along with other power brokers in taking key decisions in the main opposition party.

