There is currently ruckus in the ruling All Progressives Congress over arguments regarding zoning

The party had announced that the position of the national secretary will be zoned to the southwest region of the country

Some elements in the APC, however, believe that the south-south or southeast should get the position since the south-west is likely to get the presidential ticket

FCT, Abuja - A report by Vanguard newspaper indicates that the three zones of the south are jostling for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the report, rumours that the southwest zone is favoured to get the presidential ticket is already causing a stir in the ruling party.

VP Osinbajo and Asiwaju are the two leading southwest presidential aspirants from the APC. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

According to sources, an unwritten understanding and agreement were reached at the formation of the APC in 2013 that power would move from the northwest to the southwest in 2023.

Some party sources claimed that the southwest was the target of the unwritten agreement, a claim that southeast and south-south tendencies in the APC faulted.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Due to the purported 2015 arrangement, there is pressure on party leaders to tinker with the zoning formula and re-zone the office of the national secretary away from the southwest to the south-south.

Some party chieftains, who are close to the National Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, are said to be making a case for him to be considered for the position.

In the heat of the recent leadership crisis in the party, Akpanudoedehe reportedly met Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The zoning formula, particularly as it relates to the national secretary is causing ripples among some stakeholders of the party who believe that the southwest cannot be given the presidency and the all-important office of party scribe.

A source quoted in the report said:

“There is an unwritten agreement in the APC that the presidency should go to the southwest and so, the thinking among many party chieftains is that the zone cannot have the president and the all-important office of the national secretary. This is why they are pushing for it to be zoned to south-south.”

APC chairmanship race: Borno governor declares support for Senator Akume

Meanwhile, Borno governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has declared his support for a former governor of Benue state, Senator George Akume for the position of APC national chairman.

Professor Zulum urged APC stakeholders to rally round Akume, who is the current minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs.

Governor Zulum also said the emergence of Akume will give Christians in the APC a sense of belonging.

Chairmanship race: APC elders pick nomination form for Akume

Recall that Senator Barnabas Gemade on Wednesday, March 16 led a group of APC elders across the country to obtain a national chairmanship nomination form for Senator Akume.

The APC elders include Shango, a former governor of Edo state, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor and publisher, Summit newspapers, Chief Ray Murphy.

Others are a governorship aspirant, Chief Terlumun Akputu, and a former senator, Prof. Terhemba Shija, among others.

Source: Legit.ng