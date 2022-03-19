Prof. Babagana Zulum has declared his support for a former governor of Benue state, Senator George Akume for the position of APC national chairman

The Borno state governor urged APC stakeholders to rally round the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs

Governor Zulum also said the emergence of Akume will give Christians in the APC a sense of belonging

FCT, Abuja - Borno governor Prof. Babagana Zulum has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, and other stakeholders to consider the candidature of a former governor of Benue state, Senator George Akume, for the position of national chairman.

The governor said his support for Senator Akume is:

“for the sake of fairness, equity, and justice.”

Senator Akume has gotten the support of Governor Zulum ahead of the APC national chairmanship race. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Twitter

Governor Zulum, who made the plea in Abuja when he paid a courtesy call to the former Benue state governor, said if Akume emerged as the chairman of the party, it would give Christians in the party a sense of belonging.

He said:

“One thing about me is that I don’t pretend. Even Mr. President is aware of this fact about my character traits. To give our very own Christian brothers and sisters in our great party, the APC, the sense of belonging, Senator George Akume deserves the total support of all party chieftains who believe in the unity of our great party, APC.

“All Progressives Congress (APC) is never a political party for the Muslims alone. All Progressives Congress is a political party for both Christians and Muslims. Therefore, all well-meaning members of the APC should rally round Distinguished Senator George Akume as the party’s next national chairman.”

On his part, the chairman, George Akume Campaign Organisation, Simone Shongo on Friday, March 18 asked for a level playing ground ahead of the chairmanship race.

Speaking after he returned the nomination form of Akume back to the national secretariat of APC, Shongo told journalists that the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs will emerge as the party's next chairman at the March 26 national convention.

His words:

“We have no doubt that we have done the correct thing and we have no doubt that he will emerge victorious on 26th March, the day of the convention.

“We have been assured by the party that all candidates will be given a level playing ground. And with that, we know that we have no reasons to worry and we will conquer.”

Recall that Senator Barnabas Gemade on Wednesday, March 16 led a group of APC elders across the country to obtain a national chairmanship nomination form for Senator Akume.

The APC elders include Shango, a former governor of Edo state, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor and publisher, Summit newspapers, Chief Ray Murphy.

Others are a governorship aspirant, Chief Terlumun Akputu, and a former senator, Prof. Terhemba Shija, among others.

Meanwhile, Senator Akume has reacted to a news report which claimed he is having a running battle with Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Akume dismissed as untrue, the report saying he has no baggage to impede his chances in the race for the national chairman of the APC.

The senator made the disclosure on Tuesday, February 1 after a media report suggested he might face some challenges concerning his purported case with the EFCC.

