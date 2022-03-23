APC over the past few weeks has been a topic of discussion in the news and on social following reports that there is an ongoing internal crisis

The caretaker chairman of the APC Mai Mala Buni has issued a stern warning to perpetrators of fake news aimed at disorganizing the peaceful co-existence of the party

Buni also reiterated that the party is united as one and fully focused on ensuring the success of the national convention

The caretaker chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni says the party is focused and has no time for media gimmicks or mind games, PM News reports.

Buni who has been a point of controversy over the past few weeks following rumours that he has been fired by President Muhammadu Buhari maintained that the party will not be swayed by any form of distractions.

President Buhari says there will be a fairground for every candidate to compete at the convention: Photo Credit: (Femi Adesina)

He made this known via a press statement issued by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed on Wednesday, March 23.

He said:

“We remain a united family, with much respect to our President and one another and loyal to our party.

“We are collectively committed to the success of the forthcoming National Convention and we will not be diverted from this noble cause of moving the APC forward."

Buni said all is well within the party making reference to President Buhari’s letter to APC governors urging them to acknowledge Buni and cooperate with him to ensure a seamless national convention for the party, Legit.ng gathered.

He also played than media reports trying to perpetuate amongst the party faithful stating that they were all attempts to distract and cause misunderstanding within the party.

Convention: Buni lauds governor Sani Bello

Buni also acknowledged the efforts of his contemporary, Governor Sani Bello of Niger state for sailing the ship of leadership with uttermost diligence and unquestionable service while he was away on a medical trip.

He noted that some key persons are now in charge of some of the sub-committees in preparation for the Saturday, March 26 national convention in Abuja.

He said:

“Governors and other critical stakeholders are now heading various sub-committees of the convention and have been meeting with the chairman to ensure a successful arrangement for a successful convention.

“Therefore, it amounts to irresponsibility for anyone to write an injurious opinion in complete disregard to the directive by the President.”

Buni however warned that the party is in no mood to tolerate any form of fake news or speculations perpetrated by enemies of the party in an attempt to disorganize the party.

