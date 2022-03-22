Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill has begun his consultations with APC stalwarts in Rivers state ahead of the 2023 general elections

Princewill has wooed the leaders on the prospects of his intention to vie for the governorship ticket of the party

He met with the local government leaders of both Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor LGAs and other party stalwarts in a series of closed-door meetings

Port Harcourt - A leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Tonye Princewill, has kicked off his consultations with party faithful and leaders on the prospects of his intention.

The aspirant, who is the son of the monarch of Kalabari Kingdom, met with local government leaders of both Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor local government areas and other party stalwarts in a series of closed-door meetings.

Princewill says apart from his governorship ambition, working to ensure Amaechi emerges as president is priority. Photo credit: @TonyePrincewill

Source: Twitter

After the meetings, Princewill told journalists that he was meeting with leaders to listen to feedback from key stakeholders on his intention and plan for the APC and for Rivers state.

His words:

“This whistle-stop tour is designed for me to consult before a declaration is made. You can’t put the cart before the horse. I needed to sit and look into the eyes of leaders and have them look into mine, so we can tell each other the truth. A declaration that comes after this kind of a process, will stand the test of time.

“We have discussed all issues under the sun, from internal issues within the local government, my father the King, how we will build a formidable front for our 2023, the leader Rotimi Amaechi, our commitment to his presidency and of course, my ambition. I’m encouraged on all fronts. They have all spoken very very well.”

Princewill has also met with the chairmen of the nineteen wards in Khana local government area of the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the tour to all of the key stakeholders continues every day for the next few weeks but will be moved to Abuja to accommodate the timing of the APC national convention.

