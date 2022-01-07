Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, has emerged as the choice of some northern groups in the forthcoming 2023 presidential race

According to the groups, the minister ought to be rewarded with the presidential ticket of the APC for his loyalty to the party

The groups also stated that the minister has done well as the head of the transportation ministry, especially regarding railways

Kaduna - Some amalgamated groups in northern Nigeria have stated their resolve to draft minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, into the forthcoming 2023 presidential race.

Leadership newspaper reports that the position of the group followed the outcome of its meeting held in Kaduna state on Tuesday, January 4.

Minister Amaechi has been getting key endorsements by various political groups in the last few weeks. Photo credit: Rivers APC

According to them, Amaechi, the immediate past Rivers state governor had been a loyal member of the APC and should be rewarded with the presidency by party members.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting in northwest state and signed by its chairman, Mallam Hamisu Hadeijia, the groups appraised Amaechi’s efforts at reconstructing the once comatose railway sector.

They said with the rehabilitation of the railway sector by Amaechi, the north is set to regain its pride of place as an economic hub.

Part of the communique read:

“We have watched with keen interest all the efforts of the minister to revamp some of the strategic rail lines in the North. With these, we are convinced that in no distant future the region will regain its lost glory as an economic hub.

“All these are bringing relief to the teeming citizens and residents of the region who are set to take advantage of the availability of the rail lines to facilitate trade and commerce.”

On the political front, the group said:

“We have observed for the record the role of His Excellency, Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi in the emergence of President Buhari in 2015. What even thrills us is that Amaechi took a very big risk to support Buhari, even at the expense of a sitting president from his region.

“We have resolved that Amaechi should be rewarded for this act of loyalty with the nation’s presidency come 2023 and we have resolved to make it happen.”

Hadeijia stated that a definite decision would be taken in March 2022 after the group had finalised and perfected plans to draft the minister into the race.

Amaechi dismisses railway revolution links to 2023 election

Meanwhile, Amaechi has said that the quest by the Buhari administration to connect every part of the country with a modern railway transportation network has nothing to do with the 2023 general elections.

Vanguard newspaper reports that the minister stated this in Kano while on an inspection tour of the ongoing construction corridor of the Kano-Kaduna rail project recently.

2023: Northeast group canvasses support for Orji Uzor Kalu

On its part, a group from the northeast region - Uzor Kalu Support Group (UKSUG) has urged the Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Senator Kalu has wide contacts and acceptance across the country to run for the 2023 presidency.

The coordinator of UKSUG in the northeast, Mohammed Ajiji who said this in a statement seen by Legit.ng, added that the group believes that Senator Kalu has the professional and business acumen required to consolidate on the gains so far recorded by the Buhari administration.

Senator Smart Adeyemi declares support for Bello's presidential ambition

In a related development, Smart Adeyemi, the senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, has declared support for the presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Senator Adeyemi said the governor has done well in making things better for the people of Kogi state and replicate same across Nigeria.

He declared his support for Bello during the launch of Global Alliance of Progressive Professionals, a youth non-governmental organisation established to campaign for the 2023 presidential ambition of Governor Bello.

