Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said that come 2023, the PDP must rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse

Tambuwal accused the APC-led federal government of destroying the Nigerian economy through its policies

The governor also took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC leadership, accusing them of incompetence

Sokoto - Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto on Saturday, March 19 said President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to govern Nigeria.

Tambuwal made the comment during his visit to the Kaduna state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat as part of his consultations for his presidential ambitions in 2023.

Governor Tambuwal has said President Buhari doesn’t understand Nigeria. Photo credit: @AWTambuwal

He said:

“The president doesn’t understand Nigeria and the dynamics of modern governance. And we need, for us to really address the challenges of Nigeria’s situation today, to have at the top of the leadership of this country someone that understands Nigeria itself.

“Someone that can reach out and consult and build consensus on issues that concerns Nigerians. You can only do that if you have the necessary network.

“We need someone that can unify this country, someone that is pan-Nigerian, someone that understands the dynamics of modern-day governance. Someone that has democratic governance experience, in terms of either being in the executive or legislative arm of government.”

Speaking on the state of the nation, Governor Tambuwal described the administration of President Buhari as a tale of forced marriage with the country, even as he lamented the near-collapse of the nation’s economy under the current administration.

The Sokoto governor also took a wipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) saying:

“We have seen that APC has not been able and cannot manage even their affairs as a party. How much more providing governance and leadership of a country as great, dynamic, and complex as Nigeria? We know the crisis in APC today.

“They will say ‘it is Abubakar Sani Bello today, tomorrow they will say it is Mai Mala Buni’. They are even confusing their supporters and members just the way they have succeeded in confusing the economy of this country.”

