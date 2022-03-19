All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, says he remains the most competent person for the job

According to the national leader of the ruling APC, he is one of the best products Nigerians can sell

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, said this at his consultation with the APC caucus of the National Assembly in Abuja

Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 election, presidential hopeful Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that he is one of the best products Nigerians can sell.

Legit.ng gathered that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the statement via his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 16.

Tinubu said this amid his meeting with the APC caucuses in both the Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives.

The former Lagos state governor maintained that he remains the most competent among those vying for Nigeria's highest political office.

He shared:

“I am not here to be defensive, I am here with humility to tell you, that, I am one of the best products you can sell. No other one in the race whether hiding or open.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tinubu meets with APC Senate caucus, makes huge demand ahead of 2023

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC national leader appealed to the party’s senators to support his presidential ambition.

Tinubu made the appeal on Wednesday, March 16, during a meeting with the APC caucaus led by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The former Lagos state governor asked the lawmakers to back his ambition based on his capacity and experience.

APC Senate caucus sends crucial reply to Tinubu on his presidential bid

In a related development, the APC Senate Caucus pledged full support to Tinubu's presidential ambition.

This was in response to Tinubu's call for support when he had a meeting with members of the red chambers who belong to the ruling party.

Responding to the former Lagos governor's call, Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday, March 16, said:

“Your Excellency, once again, all of us wish you well, wish you the best of luck, wish you success in this and in the affair of fighting for APC, to continue to be the ruling party in Nigeria, and justifiably so, Your Excellency, we are with you.”

Source: Legit.ng