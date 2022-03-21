Senator Danjuma Goje has called on all APC stakeholders in Gombe to embrace peace following the recent political frenzy in the party

He said the relevance and credibility of the party is at risk if there is a continuous rebellious action by party members

Meanwhile, the leadership of the APC has once again reiterated that members of the party in Gombe state have no choice but to reach a compromise to ensure the party retains its place in the state

Gombe - Former governor of Gombe state, Senator Danjuma Goje has called on all stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to align and form a formidable alliance so as to maintain credibility of the party in the state.

Goje said this following the recent disputes between several factions of the APC in the state in agreeing to candidacy and other related issues in a build-up to the 2023 general elections, Legit.ng reports.

Senator Danjuma Goje has reiterated that the growth of the state is more important than individual ambitions. Photo Credit: (Senator Danjuma Goje)

Source: UGC

While speaking via a statement by his spokesperson, Ahmed Isa, he said reaching a compromise will play a huge role in retaining power and relevance in the state, Legit.ng gathered.

He said:

“As loyal and peace-loving party stalwarts of the party that contributed immensely to laying the foundation, building it, and leading it to victory in 2019, we want to state that jettisoning of the idea initiated to cement the cracks in the party will lead APC to nowhere but defeat in 2023.”

According to the statement, the ex-governor said reaching a peace accord should be the goal as it will help maintain the leadership position of the party in the state.

He also pointed out the recent defection within the party was caused by the prevalent internal crisis in the party. He urged all members and stakeholders to embrace reconciliation and solidify the place of the party in the state.

2023: APC leadership intervenes in Gombe crisis

Sequel to the recent development, the APC reconciliation committee coordinated by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, held a meeting with the incumbent governor of Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya and Senator Danjuma Goje earlier in February.

It was said that the meeting was held in Abuja in a bid to settle the disputes within the party, urging them to address and squash any prevailing issues within the party.

Also present at the meeting is the caretaker chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, former speaker of the house of representative, Yakubu Dogara, and a host of other top stakeholders of the party.

