Bukola Saraki says all the PDP presidential hopefuls from the North are ready for a consensus candidate during the party’s primaries

The former Senate president made this known when he paid a consultative visit to Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state

During the visit, Bukola Saraki described the All Progressives Congress as a party that has almost collapsed completely

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki and two governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are currently working on an alliance ahead of the party’s primary.

Saraki disclosed this on Sunday when he and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, also a PDP presidential hopeful, paid a consultative visit to Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who is in the presidential race.

Bukola Saraki and two governors of PDP are currently working on an alliance ahead of the party’s primary. Photo: Bukola Saraki

Source: Facebook

Saraki, who addressed the media on behalf of the three presidential hopefuls, said they found it necessary as stakeholders of the party to meet, brainstorm and see how things could best work out among them.

He said: “In doing so, we met and discussed that for 2023 ahead of us, the unity and stability of the country and the growth of the country is more important than individual ambitions.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“We also met to strive for the need for us to work together. We believe that the three of us are working together harmoniously, committed and with a lot of energy, there will be great hope for this country going ahead.

“We appreciate that the three of us have shown aspiration to lead this country, but we also come to realise that we are all capable, competent and fit to lead this country.

“At the end of the day, it is only one person that will lead this country in 2023; and we also resolved that we are going to work closely to ensure that we come out with a way that consensus arrangement would come among the three of us on how to go forward into leading this country.”

He added that they also believed that their role was to make things easier for them to have stability in the party, saying if there is stability in PDP, there would be stability in Nigeria.

The former governor of Kwara, however, urged all the PDP supporters to remain focused and united in order to uplift the party to a greater heights.

Saraki explained that the three of them would also meet with former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to brief him about the discussions they had during the meeting in Bauchi.

What Atiku told me about 2023 presidential election, Dele Momodu reveals

Earlier, Momodu said former vice president Atiku Abubakar challenged him about the 2023 presidential election.

He said the ex-VP told him they would meet at the field, saying he heard the popular journalist was interested in the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP chieftain on Friday, October 29, met with the former vice president at the opposition party's national convention at the Eagle Square on Saturday, October 30.

Why I married from different places, Atiku Abubakar opens up

In what will continue to amaze Nigerians, former vice president Atiku Abubakar has revealed his reasons for marrying from different areas.

Atiku who blamed the country’s woes on the manipulation by political leaders of ethnicity and religion to hold on to power, implied that his marriage style is an indication of his believe in all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity or religion.

He added that only a detrabilised Nigerian can promote unity in the country,

Source: Legit.ng