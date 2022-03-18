The governor of Nasarawa state has said that he is one person who can bring peace and harmony to the All Progressives Congress Party

Tanko Al-Makura said he has all the attributes needed to lead the ruling party, especially with the crisis it is facing

The former governor called on all members of the party and his state to continue to support his ambition to become the national chairman of APC

A frontline aspirant of the national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tanko Al-Makura, has promised to restore peace and harmony among members of the ruling party.

Al-Makura who served as a governor of Nasarawa state between 2011 and 2019 said he has all it takes to lead the APC to the 2023 general election successfully.

Governor AL-Makura said he has all the capacity need to lead APC members photo: Tanko Al-Makura

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reports that the former governor boasted about being the only APC aspirant for the national chairmanship position who has the full support of his state.

He also assured the people that he would end the current crisis ravaging the party once he emerges as the national chairman of the APC.

The former governor while addressing members of the APC caucus of the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 18, said he has been endorsed by all the critical stakeholders within the party.

Al-Makura boasts of his capacity to lead APC

His words:

“All the elected persons in Nasarawa State have endorsed my candidature. Politics is local. From the governor to the members of the National Assembly, to members of the House of Assembly, Commissioners, local government chairmen and even councillors and party leadership all have endorsed me."

The Punch reports that Al-Makura despite being in the race with another former governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Adamu - a choice candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari - said he has all the experience needed to turn the issues confronting the party for good.

According to the former governor, he started his political career as a student and has since graduated into focused leadership aimed at ensuring the inclusivity of all.

