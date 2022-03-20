Hon. Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke is the candidate of southwest governors for the position of National Vice Chairman (South West)

According to the All Progressives Congress governors, the positions brought to the region have already been micrizoned

The governors revealed that the national vice chairman has been zoned to Ondo while the secretary microzoned to the Oyo/Osun axis

Southwest governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have declared their support for Hon. Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke for the position of National Vice Chairman (South West).

The governors revealed this in a press statement made available to Legit.ng by Donald Ojogo, Ondo state, commissioner for Information and Orientation.

Isaacs Kekemeke is the candidate of southwest governors for the position of National Vice Chairman (South West). Photo: Tola Asaolu

Source: UGC

According to Ojogo, Kekemeke who is in the race for the position of national vice chairman has the backing of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his brother governors in the south-west.

Going further, he revealed that the positions brought to the region have already been micrizoned, adding that the national vice chairman has been zoned to Ondo while the secretary microzoned to the Oyo/Osun axis.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The governors further revealed that Kekemeke's aspiration is not just an Ondo project but a southwest project,

The statement read in full

"This is to confirm that one of our own, the former APC state chairman, Hon. Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke is in the race for the position of National Vice Chairman(South West).

"Kekemeke has the full backing of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his brother governors in the south-west.

"It should be noted that critical stakeholders in the south-west had earlier microzoned the positions that were brought to the region. Among these were the National Vice Chairman which was retained in Ondo and the Secretary which was microzoned to the Oyo/Osun axis.

"Succinctly, Kekemeke's aspiration is not just an Ondo project; it's a Southwest project. He has paid his dues and that is exactly what Mr Governor has rallied his colleagues to reciprocate. Those who are peddling other stories such as national secretary outside Oyo and Osun axis are instruments in the hands of external forces desirous to create division amongst leaders in the South west in order to impose persons on the Party.

"For emphasis, what we are going for is national vice chairman with Kekemeke as our candidate and not national secretary. Those outside the southwest who are attempting to microzone our offices for us in Southwest are only creating unnecessary confusion and any such of their permutations outside the decision of stakeholders in the Southwest should be ignored."

APC convention: Southwest governors, chieftains reject Buhari’s choice for national secretary

In another report, southwest governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu have rejected the Executive Director, Niger Delta Power Holding, Ife Oyedele, as the next national secretary of the APC.

According to the report, Oyedele who is from Ondo state, is the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari for the position.

Oyedele who is said to be a staunch loyalist of the president, was a member of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Buhari's political bloc in the APC.

Source: Legit.ng