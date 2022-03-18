These are not the best of times for Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano after she confronted Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu openly

Hours after her conduct which has attracted criticisms, Mrs. Obiano was seen at the Anambra airport in a bid to jet out to Lagos

However, her husband was picked up at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos hours later while they were trying to board a flight to the US

Awka - Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano and her retinue of aides were spotted at the newly built Anambra airport hours after she temporarily disrupted the inauguration ceremony of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

Photos of the former first lady finding her way into the airport building have been shared on social media.

Ebele Obiano has been criticised for her action at Governor Soludo's inauguration. Photo credit: Anambra state government

Source: Facebook

Mrs. Obiano had confronted Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu at the event held in the state capital to herald a new political dispensation headed by the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor.

To the amazement of guests at the event, Mrs. Obiano poured expletives on the former diplomat, asking why she was at the event after her past remarks concerning the All Progressives Grand Alliance, the ruling party in the state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Last year, Ambassador Ojukwu decried the activities of some APGA chieftains, saying she will stay away from the party, founded by her late husband, for now.

After the confrontation by Mts Obiano, an upset Ambassador Ojukwu stood up from her seat and landed a ferocious slap on the face of the former first lady.

Twitter user asks EFCC to arrest Obiano, wife

A Twitter user, Afam Dexulo, had alerted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the movement of Obiano's wife.

He wrote in a Tweet which he tagged the anti-corruption commission:

“Obiano's wife was sighted at the warehouse her husband built for us trying to flee Anambra state. Please, EFCC you have one job and one job ONLY.”

How EFCC swooped on Obiano at Lagos Airport

Legit.ng had earlier reported that ex-Governor Willie Obiano was arrested by EFCC operatives at the Lagos airport.

In November last year, the EFCC had in a letter to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, requested the Service to place the governor on a watchlist and inform it anytime he is traveling out of the country.

EFCC arrested Obiano hours after he lost the constitutional immunity shielding him from criminal prosecution while in office as governor.

Methodist Bishop calls for sanctions against Ebele Obiano

Meanwhile, renowned southeast cleric, Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Methodist Church, has expressed fury over the recent conduct of Mrs. Obiano.

Bishop Onuoha described the action of the former Anambra First Lady as an embarrassment to Ndigbo.

He said that Obiano’s wife displayed a lack of respect by throwing caution to the wind with her actions without regard to what Ojukwu represents to the Igbo nation.

Source: Legit.ng