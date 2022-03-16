APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, met with the party’s Senate Caucus at the National Assembly on Wednesday, March 16

The former governor of Lagos state was present to seek the support, counsel and partnership of the lawmakers for his presidential ambition

This development has sparked reactions from the online community as they shared their opinion regarding the lifelong ambition of 'Jagaban' ahead of the 2023 election

On Wednesday, March 16, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, met with the APC Senate caucus over his plan to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2023.

The APC National Leader was received by the APC Senators as led by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan in room 301.

While projecting his bid to the lawmakers during the meeting, the former governor of Lagos state, announced that the support of the senate would go a long way as he cannot run the race alone.

Tinubu seeks support for the 2023 race. Photo credit: Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, FCA

Source: Facebook

Tinubu told the senators that:

“This (presidential ambition) is not about gaining power. It is about securing good government for the nation."

Nigerians react:

Nigerians in their usual way reacted to the request of the presidential hopeful. While some supported his just cause, others urged him to step down and allow the younger generation to be given an opportunity to rule the country.

They took to the official page of Legit.ng and Twitter page to share their opinion.

Christian Agadi wrote

"Your ambition is not national."

Prince Katen @EbenezerNgwu said:

"Those drumming for Tinibu's presidency are only succeeding to take this country backward. There are millions of vibrant, and intellectually endowed young Nigerians who can supported over the affairs of this country better."

Anazia Azuka @AnaziaAzuka wrote:

"Is already an exercise in futility."

Nick Onyeka

"questionWhat is your ambition, to kill us finish abi. God go disgrace uquestionna finish."

Chibuzo Nwandu Chyboss wrote

" Oga you have nothing else to achieve politically as it stands now, go and rest."

Peter Praise wrote

"So that u will eventually sell the remaining country we are managing abi?"

Moses Iya wrote

"He said, "Nigeria need a change of Baton'

"He ain't talking about the developmental standard in total..lol

"You and Atiku should forget about your selfish ambition."

Arch Gabby

"We will support you to achieve other ambitions but not to be Nigeria President."

Mc Ijoya

"Brother change your slogan or else you go fail sir."

"Am ready to vote for you because I can't vote for Hausa or Fulani in my life."

Emmanuel John said

"After deceiving Nigerians about buhari his now telling us that he is better than buhari, wicked leaders."

Aladeyelu Samuel said

"Once he becomes Nigeria president agbero will be putting on suit and tie."

