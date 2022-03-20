A former national vice chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George says he will leave Nigeria if Bola Tinubu emerges as the country's president in 2023

Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor and national leader of the APC, is one of the leading aspirants of the ruling party ahead of the 2023 polls

Chief George says Tinubu has nothing to offer the country while accusing him of stifling the Lagos state government

Ikoyi - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George on Saturday, March 19, said he will leave Nigeria if a former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.

George, a retired Naval officer and former chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, made the comment while briefing journalists in Lagos.

His words:

“I am happy the president has signed the new electoral bill. If by whatever chance he (referring to Tinubu) gets to the villa, I won’t be part of this country.

“And I am not joking. I can go to Ghana, live in Ghana, and be watching with binoculars from afar. You will see what will happen.

“This is Alpha Beta in Lagos. He will create some Alter Bitter somewhere to carry your money. His wife will now be Senate president. His son will be governor of Lagos. His daughter will be Iyaloja of Nigeria.

“What has he done to prove that he deserves to be honoured by anybody in this country?”

“Nothing personal. In fact, my niece called me. She said some of their people are spinning that he gives me money. That Bola gives me money.

“Let him bring the money. I will tell him to follow me to Lagos Island — people who are hungry are there. I grew up there — in Lagos Island.”

2023: Tinubu asked to step down for VP Osinbajo

In a related development, Tinubu has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally round Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.

The convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement, Badmus Olawale Liberty, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16.

Liberty said even though Osinbajo has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group will compel him to run.

2023: APC chieftain says southeast’s support for Tinubu will be unprecedented

Meanwhile, a group known as South East for Tinubu (SET), has declared that Tinubu will receive massive support in the southeast and south-south during the 2023 presidential election.

The convener of SET, Nwosu Emmanuel, made the statement in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Tuesday, March 1.

Speaking at the group’s inaugural meeting in the southeast state, Emmanuel said SET has begun massive mobilisation through public enlightenment and persuasion to ensure Tinubu wins the hearts of voters in the region.

