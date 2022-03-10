Hussein Lawal, a 30-year-old indigene of Kano state, has taken a bold and daring action to show his support for Tinubu's presidential aspiration

The young man on Wednesday, March 9, started trekking from Abuja to Lagos, noting that he would terminate the journey at Tafawa Balewa Square

Lawal said Tinubu should contest and emerge president so that he can transform the Nigerian youths that have been suffering for years

FCT, Abuja - Hussein Lawal, an indigene of Durun, Kabo local government area of Kano state, has began trekking from Abuja to Lagos to show support for the presidential bid of a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Daily Trust reported that the 30-year-old addressed newsmen before he embarked on the journey from Abuja City Gate on Wednesday, March 9.

Hussein Lawal wants Tinubu to emerge Nigeria's president so that he can save the youths from suffering. Photo credit: Progressives for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng gathers that Lawal was holding a small bag with Tinubu’s picture with the inscription: ‘For continuity. 2023 Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the sure answer and sure replacement for Baba.’

He said:

“I want to sacrifice for the Nigerian youths by trekking from Abuja to Abuja to go and beg Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to contest and be Nigerian leader after President Buhari.

“If it’s money, he has made money. He needs to be the president to transform Nigeria. He needs that power to transform the Nigerian youths that have long been suffering under various leaderships.

“So, from the City Gate in Abuja, I’d be leaving for Lagos to terminate the journey at Tafawa Balewa Square.”

Man who trekked for Buhari seeks assistance as he suffers limb pains

Just like Lawal, a Nigerian named Dahiru Buba trekked from Gombe to Abuja for 15 days to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari's victory in the 2015 general elections.

In 2020, it was reported that Buba was facing health challenges. He was said to be suffering from serious limb pains, making him to appeal to his state governor and the leadership of the APC to come to his rescue.

Legit.ng gatherered that Buba, who is from Dukku local government area of Gombe, said the adventure got him nothing but an APC certificate.

