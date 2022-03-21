Earlier, twenty lawmakers of the PDP, who defected to the ruling APC was sacked by the Federal High Court in Abuja

This move has generated heated debate among Nigerians in the polity and on the internet, ahead of the 2023 elections

For some, the judiciary gave the right verdict, for others, the state Governor, Ben Ayade should also be given the same dose

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, March 21, sacked 20 members of the Cross River State House of Assembly for defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The lawmakers were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), before their defection.

The court declared that the lawmakers, having abandoned the political party that sponsored them to power, ought to vacate their seats.

Nigerians on social media also called for the sack of the governor of the state, Ben Ayade. Photo credit: CrossRiver Watch

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the judgment in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021, which was filed by the PDP.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

For some Nigerians, the court's verdict was right on course and for others, the governor should also be sacked following his defection to the ruling party as well.

For a few, the Judiciary is waking up to its responsibilities.

Tony Danson wrote:

"The judiciary should stand on their ground and teach all this internal displace politicians lesson."

Ifeoma Metu wrote:

"Remaining the Governor."

Yakubu Ilias said:

"Good, they want to transfer their APC virus to another party GOD is watching u people."

Johnson Nwabueze wrote:

"It remains the governor."

Ken Onukwuli said:

"APC is downsizing their party so as to know the real party people and not efulefu's!"

Oko Jasper, wrote:

"Nice moved, it will strengthen democracy."

Akan Sadeye questioned:

"Please oooooo what about the governor he is the generator of all of them he let the way for them."

Uduak Bassey said:

"The judiciary is beginning to be the hope of the common man."

John Abdullahi:

"It's happening now, the Judiciary should leave up to expectation. This politicians are taking Nigerians for granted."

Orji Uka wrote:

"As the judgment is pronounced let the replacements be done immediately to firm up the ruling. No mercy for political vandals."

Steve White said:

"Awah They will appeal now, and reverse the verdict, they're just wasting their time,there is no law against defection in Nigeria."

Wisdom Ikyenge warns:

"All the political prostitutes should take note. Power mongers should be warned. This is good for us to identify useless politicians from those that really want the development of this country more than their selfish interest."

Sunny Egwemi wrote:

"This is a good time to revive true democracy because over the years,politicians keep playing jamboree politics like mediocrities.I think from what is trending right now,the judicial system are becoming independent from subordination and blind play on their ethics as legal praticians."

Lechi Okonkwo said:

"The judiciary is now waking up. Living up to it's expectations. The executives should follow up immediately."

Uchenna Ewa wrote:

"This country is gradually growing democratically. All we need in this country to advance our democracy is absolute Independence and strong judiciary.."

Court strikes out Umahi’s motion to stop execution of judgment

Meanwhile, another Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on Monday, March 21, struck out the motion filed by sacked Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, seeking for a stay of execution of the March 8 judgment.

Justice Inyang Ekwo struck out the motion after Chukwuma Ma-Chukwu Ume, SAN, counsel for Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, prayed the court for the withdrawal of the motion, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s lawyer, Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, did not oppose the application.

The motion for stay of execution was marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/920/21, between PDP Vs. INEC and three others.

Anxiety as INEC reveals when it will act on court order sacking David Umahi as Ebonyi governor

In another development, INEC said it has not concluded deliberations on the court judgement that sacked David Umahi of Ebonyi state, his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, and 16 lawmakers.

The electoral body said it had not reached a conclusion on the subject as well as other legal matters filed recently.

Festus Okoye, INEC's spokesman, said the commission will deliberate on the matter next week after which the commission would make its decision public.

