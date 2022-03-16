Ahead of the 2023 general election, the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu has met with the APC Senate Caucus

On Wednesday, March 16, Tinubu during the meeting appealed to the Senators to support his lifelong ambition

The former governor of Lagos state urged the lawmakers to consider his plea looking at his vast experience in the polity

The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to the party’s senators to support his presidential ambition.

Tinubu made the appeal on Wednesday, March 16, during a meeting with the APC caucaus in the Senate at the National Assembly, Abuja, led by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

The former Lagos state governor asked the lawmakers to back his ambition based on his capacity and experience, Daily Trust reports.

Photos, video emerge as Tinubu meets with Senate Caucus, calls for their support. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Support

Source: Twitter

He said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Election is coming. Our party’s convention is near. I need our party’s presidential ticket. I can’t achieve it by sitting at home. I believe, jointly, we can do it. I hope you can back me successfully for the aspiration of my lifetime ambition."

Tinubu had in January after informing President Buhari of his intention to run for the highest of office in the country, described it as “a lifetime ambition.”

The video of the meeting was shared on the official Twitter page of Tinubu's support group, the Tinubu Media Support.

From Abuja to Lagos: 30-year-old Kano indigene begins trekking to show support for Tinubu ahead of 2023

Hussein Lawal, a 30-year-old indigene of Kano state, has taken a bold and daring action to show his support for Tinubu's presidential aspiration.

The young man on Wednesday, March 9, started trekking from Abuja to Lagos, noting that he would terminate the journey at Tafawa Balewa Square.

Lawal said Tinubu should contest and emerge president so that he can transform the Nigerian youths that have been suffering for years.

Tinubu to host important meeting with APC lawmakers days before National Convention

The APC presidential aspirant for the forthcoming 2023 election would be meeting with members of the House of Representatives.

The meeting between Tinubu and the lawmakers will take place on Wednesday, March 16, the speaker of the House has said.

Also, members of the PDP caucus of the House of Representatives will be meeting with one of the party's presidential aspirants Mao Ohuabunwa.

Source: Legit.ng