Weeks after his informing Buhari of his intention to succeed in 2023, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has revealed the president's response

The APC leader said President Buhari told him to come out and display his democratic credentials

Tinubu made the disclosure when he met with members of the APC caucus in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 16

FCT, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has revealed what President Muhammadu Buhari said when he informed him about his 2023 presidential ambition.

The former Lagos governor said President Buhari encouraged him to come out and display his democratic credentials, The Nation reported.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu spoke about Buhari's response to his 2023 presidential ambition. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Tinubu made this known while addressing members of the APC caucus in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 16, in Abuja.

The APC chieftain said when he informed Buhari of his intention to take over from him in 2023, the president said:

“Well, come out and let us see you run and we see how you can promote your democratic credentials”.

The presidential aspirant said he was seeking to take over from Buhari and not to step on his toes.

He added:

“I have discussed that aspect of my lifelong ambition with Mr President, that after the end of his tenure in 2023, I want to step into his shoes and not step on his toes.

“He responded to me saying well come out let us see you run and we see how best we can promote your democratic credentials.

“I love the opportunity today to come and consult with you. I am here as a Nigerian who has gone through the great tutelage of independent accounting in one of the best financial accounting of this world. I was one of those recruited graduates of my university with multiple honours and a first class degree.

“Most people have nothing to offer but questions and creating doubt. I am not here to be defensive. I am here to tell you that I am one of the best products that you can sell. I am the only one in the race that is most competent, most qualified to be your President come year 2023.

“I am the only one who has been through the tutelage of the National Assembly. I am the only one who has consistently been in one party. The others are not stable. Some of them are rolling stones.

“I have been through the National Assembly. I have been in the corporate world with a background in the public sector, academic, finance and development. I have inherited one of the most badly managed states in the history of this country.

“I can look back now today and I am proud to be standing before you representing that great state which is now a mega city with a national budget higher than three countries of West Africa, developed a N600 million a month internally generated revenue to N40 billion a month….show me that nation, that state in West Africa.

“To say it all, I still want to humbly and respectfully serve the country with your collaboration. There is no crime in that. They do not have anything to say and they say he (Tinubu) is not well. I am not applying to do a mixing concrete and sand and building 34 skyscrapers.

“I am only applying to do a job with my can-do attitude, break the shackles of poverty and remove the roadblock in our revenue."

APC Reps caucus backs Tinubu's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, the APC caucus in the House of Representatives has overwhelmingly endorsed Tinubu's presidential ambition ahead of 2023.

In a voice vote, the members said Aiyes to the ambition of the former Lagos state governor when the House Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa put the question to vote on Wednesday.

Doguwa said Tinubu has supported several Nigerians to become presidents, governors, senators and House of Representatives members, declaring that the time to pay him back has come.

Source: Legit.ng