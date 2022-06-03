Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that he deserves to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari based on his political history

Tinubu said over the past 25 years, he has served and worked for many people to realise their political ambitions

The former governor of Lagos state said it is now his turn to be president, saying it is a matter of right for him

Abeokuta - The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, June 2 said that he deserves to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari based on his antecedents.

Tinubu, one of the leading presidential aspirants in the ruling APC stated this during his visit to Abeokuta to seek the support of delegates in Ogun state ahead of the party's presidential primary election.

The former Lagos state governor who spoke in Yoruba language, recalled that he had played significant roles in the build-up to the emergence of the APC as the national ruling party.

Vanguard newspaper quoted him as saying:

“I have been there from the days of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), through the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), which eventually metamorphosed into the APC.

“I have served for over 25 years and helped many achieve their political ambitions.

“If not for me that stood solidly behind Buhari and encouraged him to go ahead, he could not have become president.

“Since his assumption of power, I never took a ministerial position, begged him for any contract or loan.

“All I am saying is that it is the turn of the Yoruba speaking people to become president and within the Yoruba people, it is my turn.

“I have adopted and protected many political children, but in the face of danger, one has to first protect himself.

“I have served enough. I do not want to become history. It is my turn to become president. It is a matter of right for me. Bring it on.”

