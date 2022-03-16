APC members in the House of Representatives said they are backing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become Nigeria's president in 2023

The lawmakers declared their support for the APC leader when he met them on Wednesday, March 16

House Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa said Tinubu has supported several Nigerians to become presidents, governors and senators, adding that it's time to pay him back

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives has overwhelmingly endorsed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition ahead of 2023.

In a voice vote, the members said Aiyes to the ambition of the former Lagos state governor when the House Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa put the question to vote on Wednesday, March 16, The Nation reported.

Doguwa said Tinubu has supported several Nigerians to become presidents, governors, senators and House of Representatives members, declaring that the time to pay him back has come.

He said APC House of Representatives members were fully in support of the candidacy of Tinubu.

His words

“I want to look at you in the face and tell you that this is the time to pay back. Tinubu has supported many to be Presidents of this country, to be Governors, Senators and members of the House of Representatives. Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no other time to be supported to achieve his life -long ambition than now.

“We will continue to associate with you for the good of Nigeria and our people. We are immeasurably grateful. We will support you to achieve your lifelong ambition.

“Sometime when we interact with some people, they tell you that the President is a former military officer. You are from this institution and we are looking forward to President Buhari handing over to someone with a legislative background so that we can also boost about it.

“You are here preaching to the already converted because of the numerous contributions you have made to the development of Nigeria.

“You are the only one we know and will support. You have all it takes to run for the office of the President, you have all it takes to be President”.

With the overwhelming endorsement, the earlier scheduled executive session was shelved as members insisted that the message was clear enough.

APC Senate caucus backs Tinubu

In a related development, the APC Senate Caucus has pledged full support for Tinubu's presidential ambition.

This was in response to Tinubu's call for support when he had a meeting with members of the red chambers who belong to the ruling party.

Responding to the former Lagos governor's call, Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday, March 16, said the caucus is behind Tinubu.

