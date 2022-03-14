Barely 24hrs after Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo notified President Buhari of his presidential ambition, another political heavyweight has been endorsed

Though former President Goodluck Jonathan is yet to make his intentions public, political pundits have identified him as a top favorite for the presidency

The likes of Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar are also in pole position for the top seat in Aso Rock ahead of the 2023 general elections

Speculations regarding the return of former President Goodluck Jonathan to Aso Rock are gradually gaining momentum ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

An emerging report by Sahara Reporters has confirmed that an aristocratic group in the northern region of Nigeria has endorsed the candidature of the Bayelsa-born Jonathan.

Jonathan will have the likes of Tinubu, Atiku and most likely Osinbajo to contend with in 2023: Photo Credit: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

Legit.ng gathered a meeting had been held with the political aristocrats in the six geo-political zones of the federation to facilitate the move.

According to sources, the endorsement has been confirmed by major political stakeholders in the north who have given green light to support the candidature of the former president.

Reacting to this development, the president of the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, Isah Abubakar, stated that the candidature of Jonathan is one that will benefit Nigerians based on his experience.

Goodluck Jonathan the key to a youthful government in 2027 – Northern group

Abubakar also hinted that preparations are ongoing to visit the former president in his residence in Bayelsa to facilitate the move.

The group believes Jonathan is the key to allowing a youth-involved government in the 2027 general elections.

Abubakar said:

“I think it is a great innovation to invite the former president to reconsider championing the affairs of this country.

“Having been the president of Nigeria at a time for good six years or thereabout, we believe that Jonathan is capable, has the competence and the experience to drive our nation to the next level and as well build upon what the current administration is doing in terms of infrastructure.

“We cannot deny the fact that we need experience to govern any country. In countries with presidents at age 35 or 40, the elderly ones must have set templates that would drive the country without supervision.

“We have cases in Nigeria where we have young governors, and honestly what they are giving us is not what is expected of them.”

2023: I want to run for president, Osinbajo tells Buhari

Meanwhile, the race to Aso Rock is becoming more competitive as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo declares interest.

According to a Daily Trust report, Osinbajo was said to have notified his superior, President Buhari.

A source quoted by the newspaper confirmed that President Buhari was not surprised by Osinbajo's intentions as he wished him well.

2023: Saraki continues consultation tour ahead of the presidential election

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki says his preparations ahead of the 2023 presidential poll are still ongoing.

Saraki said he has continued to consult top party stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before making his final decision.

The former Kwara governor who spoke with journalists on Sunday, March 13, stated that he will declare his intention to run for the presidency at the end of March.

