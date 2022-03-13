The call for a president of Igbo extraction ahead of the 2023 election has continued to take the centre stage of politics in Nigeria

The call was made by a southeast group under who highlighted the consequence of the region not producing the next president

The forum stated that for peace and stability of Nigeria, an Igbo man must head the country's highest position

Ahead of the 2023 election, a group under the aegis Equity Movement Turn by Turn has stated what would happen if an Igbo man does not succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daily Trust reports that the group declared that the southeast would likely leave Nigeria in 2023, saying there are obvious signs that Igbo are most likely to take their exit.

This was made known in a statement signed by Hon Gaius Ezeh, the national chairman of the group, Oluwatuase Kolawole, director of western region, Hon Dan Ejianya, director, eastern region, and Ahmed Tukur, director, northern region.

According to the group, Nigerians should allow Igbo to leave in the best interest of the country if they cannot trust them.

They appealed to all former and present leaders of the country not to allow the next Nigeria’s president to elude the southeast region, Independent added.

The Equity Movement Turn by Turn said that for peace and stability of the country, an Igbo man must emerge as the next president of the country.

They went on to note that after a president of southeast extraction has ruled, the position could be zoned to North East or North Central.

Ohanaeze warns APC against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 presidency

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Ohanaeze said plans to zone the presidency to the southwest would compromise Nigeria's unity and stability.

The group warned that any scheme by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sideline Igbo candidacy at the primaries would amount to chaos.

The leadership of Ohanaeze said it reached out to the ruling party stating that the group strongly frowns at zoning the presidency to the southwest.

2023 presidency: Northern elders resolve to back only Igbo candidate for president

In a related development, Forum of Northern Elders for Unity (FNEU) has resolved to back a candidate of Igbo extraction from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the position of president.

The forum has vowed to support Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state as a sole candidate from the PDP for the country's highest position.

This was made known in a communique issued and jointly signed by chairman and secretary of FNEU, Alhaji Baba Mala and Mal. Yau Aliyu respectively after the forum's meeting in Kaduna on Monday, February 1.

