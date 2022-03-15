Ayodele Fayose had in 2020 predicted that Governor Godwin Obaseki and many of those who fought for his re-election in Edo, especially Gov. Nyesom Wike will eventually become enemies.

In an interview that is now trending online, Fayose specifically mentioned Wike among those who Obaseki would fight when he wins his re-election with PDP after Adams Oshiomhole booted him out of the governorship race in APC.

The former governor of Ekiti state added it was clear that Oshiomhole was a bad man but he was afraid that Obaseki would betray those who would shelter him from Oshiomhole.

Fayose had said:

“I won’t be surprised Obaseki will win this election because Oshiomhole is a very bad man, but if he wins this election I won’t be surprised if he turns his back on the likes of my friend Wike and all that. They are fighting tooth and nail for him but you should remember that I said it and I pray that Obaseki will not allow us to play this video. Because (for) those in the PDP now, he must keep his agreement with them, he must keep the agreement with them because they kept the party for his coming.”

However, the war predicted by Fayose came to light last weekend after Wike chastised the Edo Deputy governor Philip Shaibu for threatening to leave the PDP.

