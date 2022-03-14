Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has apologised to the former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, as the crisis between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state deteriorates.

Wike apologised to Oshiomhole for ignoring his warnings about Obaseki, saying everything the former APC chairman said about the character of the Edo Governor had come to pass.

The Rivers state governor rubbished Obaseki’s diatribe against him, adding that Oshiomhole has been vindicated.

His words:

“If you ask anybody or check the DNA of Obaseki, you will discover that he is a serial betrayer and an ungrateful person.

"I apologise to Oshiomole who told us about Obaseki. You have been vindicated,” he said.

