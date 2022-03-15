A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, the PDP, Kassim Afegbua has alleged that Obaseki is fuelling the crisis rocking the party in Edo state

Kassim Afegbua, a former campaign spokesman for ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, cannot win against the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

This is as he also alleged that Obaseki had been in the habit of manipulating Shaibu and “making him (Shaibu) the fall-guy of a system that has been heavily compromised.”

The Punch reports that both governors had been engaging in verbal war, with Wike and Obaseki going after each other jugular.

The party crisis

But Afegbua, a former PDP member in the state, said he was in doubt if they (Obaseki and Shaibu) will live to enjoy the spoil of their new agitation.

Afegbua's revelation

Afegbua, who was an aide to a former governor of Edo state and ex-national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, also accused Obaseki of manipulating his deputy.

He said:

“Obaseki’s Deputy, Phillip Shuaibu, often wants to be seen as fearless, outspoken, and more political than his boss.”

