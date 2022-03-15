A 14-year-old babysitter, Chiamaka Odo, has confessed to killing her mistress’ son, Jayden Osokolo, in Lagos State.

Speaking on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, the spokesperson for the command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said Odo strangled Jayden.

He stated this on Monday while parading Odo alongside other suspects arrested in connection with a series of crimes committed in different parts of the state.

Ajisebutu said: “On February 6, 2022, a 14-year-old female nanny strangled her mistress’ son, Jayden Osokolo, kept in her custody to death. The suspect, Chiamaka Odo, confessed to being a member of the Ogoloma cult in Enugu, Enugu State.

“During interrogation, she disclosed that members of the cult requested her to bring the blood of the deceased to the spiritual world, hence she carried out the dastardly act.”

Narrating how she was initiated, Odo said one of her primary school friends initiated her into the ‘spiritual’ cult with biscuits.

She added, “After I ate the biscuits at night, I found myself at a place and they welcomed me. When I was coming to Lagos, they said I should bring blood, but I told them that I did not want to shed any blood.

the bowl. That was what happened and it happened spiritually in my dream when I was sleeping. In the dream, I do find myself in Ogoloma, which is the name of the group.”

Source: Legit.ng