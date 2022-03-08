Nothing seems to be cast in stone when it comes to the operations in the leadership of Nigeria's ruling political party, APC

At the moment, there is confusion in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over who is or should be the acting chairman before the scheduled national convention.

Already, Governor Sani Bello has resumed official duties at the party's national secretariat in Abuja as the chairman, while Mai Mala Buni of Yobe is out of the country, a situation that has thrown the ranks of the political platform into serious chaos.

On his part, the Niger governor was quoted to have said that he "has been acting for a while since the chairman travelled.”

Journalists at the secretariat also reported that Bello revealed that going forward, he will be at the office almost every day to carry out his assignments.

However, there are claims from sources that Buni, the former chairman of the APC's Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is planning to return to Nigeria from Dubai to take back his seat at the secretariat.

The Nation, quoting some sources, said that Buni’s offence had to do with his alleged plot to halt the conduct of the convention using an Abuja court order, a claim said to have been confirmed by a police report.

The sources said this and other schemings by the leadership of CECPC under Buni were relayed to President Buhari who had to return to Nigeria from Kenya to settle issues before taking off to the United Kingdom (UK) for a medical checkup.

Breaking: Buni finally sacked as Niger governor takes charge of APC

Earlier, Bello had taken over control of the APC following the removal of Buni of Yobe State, who had been in charge of the ruling party’s caretaker committee in the last two years.

The governor was holding an emergency meeting with some members of the caretaker committee of the APC ahead of his assumption of the leadership of the party.

It was gathered that the meeting was convened to implement President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the removal of Buni as the chairman of the ruling party’s caretaker committee.

