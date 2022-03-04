President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled medical trip to London is still on course, Daily Trust can report.

Many had expressed surprise after the president returned to the country on Friday, instead of heading for London as initially announced.

The President, who attended the 50th Anniversary of the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya, was expected to procced to the United Kingdom for a two-week medical check.

Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman, had announced the medical trip in a statement issued earlier in the week.

“From Kenya, President Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks,” Adesina had said.

But there was a bit of confusion on Friday when Bashir Ahmad, a personal aide of Buhari, tweeted that the president was back in the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after his participation in the 50th Anniversary of the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya,” he wrote on his Twitter handle @BashirAhmaad March 4, 2022.

Some Twitter users had expressed shock, demanding explanations over the development as no official statement had been given.

But when contacted, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, told Daily Trust Buhari had to return to Abuja after an early completion of his task in Nairobi.

On whether the President had shelved his trip to London, Shehu said, “No, he hasn’t shelved his trip to London. The plan is still there. He finished his business in Kenya and made an early return. The trip to London is Sunday.”

Source: Legit.ng