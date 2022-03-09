As the national convention of the All Progressives Congress draws closer, the acting chairman has made new moves

The Niger state governor disclosed on Tuesday, March 8, that the ruling party would soon convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party

He noted further that the report of the zoning committee led by his Kwara state counterpart, Abdulrahman AbdulRazak would soon be considered before the NEC meeting scheduled for next week

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state and acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party.

This development comes after indications that Mai Mala Buni, the now-ousted chairman of the party, did not want the convention to take place because he wanted to remain in charge of the party, The Cable reports.

Governor Mai Mala Buni was the previous chairman of the APC caretaker committee.

Source: Facebook

Speaking with journalists at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Monday, March 7, Bello said he had been acting as the party’s chairman for a while.

His new moves

The newspaper said the Niger governor called for the NEC meeting in a move to salvage the party and ensure that the convention scheduled for March 26 is held.

Plans for convention

Another move taken by the Niger governor is to prune down the number of people on the sub-committees for the convention.

Bello was quoted as saying the party needs about 200 people to ensure that the convention is hitch-free.

