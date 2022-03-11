Again Governor David Umahi comes under fire as his position as the governor of Ebonyi is being threatened

PDP and INEC recognized candidate Iduma Igariwey has condemned the actions of Governor Umahi for not respecting the court order sacking him as governor

From all indications, PDP prodigal son Umahi might be stuck in limbo as he is fighting two fronts (PDP and the court)

The governorship nominee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, has told embattled Governor David Umahi to vacate his position as the number one citizen of the state, Vanguard reports.

Igariwey who has been anointed by the PDP as a replacement for Umahi said this on Thursday, March 10 in Abuja.

Iduma Igariwey says Umahi's refusal to vacate the governorship seat is contemptuous and bad for democracy. Photo: (Iduma Igariwey)

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja had issued a verdict urging Umahi to vacate his seat as the governor of the state following his defection back to PDP after being ousted by his adopted party APC.

Sequel to the recent development, it seems Governor Umahi is stuck in a web of a dilemma as the PDP no longer recognizes him and his deputy as the flagbearer of the party.

Upon his defection to the APC, the PDP had submitted the names of Igariwey and Fred Udogu to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) as a replacement for Governor Umahi and his deputy.

Shedding more light on this development, Igariwey noted he and Udogu by law are the rightful leaders of the state following the Federal High Court verdict on Tuesday, March 8 by Justice Inyang Ekwo.

He stated that Justice Ekwo’s decision grants him legitimacy to the apex political seat of the state.

He said the actions of Governor Umahi and his refusal to vacate the seat is unruly and contemptuous as he urged Umahi to vacate his position or risk further punishment.

He said:

“This is to say the very least is contemptuous of a clear order of a court of competent jurisdiction. We recognize the fact that former Gov. Umahi has a right of appeal.

“However, untilthe entire appeal process is exhausted, and in the absence of any order staying the operation of justice Ekwo’s judgment, Mr Umahi remains sacked.

Umahi appeals removal as governor

Following the Federal High Court ruling of Justice Ekwo that confirms the illegitimacy of Governor Umahi, the embattled Umahi has resorted to the appellate court.

Umahi said his legal team has been at the appellate court in Enugu state and Abuja stating that all hands are on deck to overturn the high court ruling.

He further maintained that he and his deputy still remains at the helm of affairs of the state urging supporters not to be alarmed.

Umahi blames PDP for verdict sacking him as governor

He however blames the PDP for the court verdict ousting him as the rightful governor of Ebonyi state.

He said the PDP compelled and deceived the Judge which in turn influenced the judgment of the court against him.

He however sues for peace and calm in the state, urging his supporters not to be violent about the decision of the court.

