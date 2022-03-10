The recently sacked governor of Ebonyi state has said that he does not regret dumping his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party

Umahi noted that the court judgement sacking him and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, from office cannot stand

The governor also appreciated the efforts by members and supporters of APC since he joined the party

Following the claims making rounds on social media and various political quarters on a recent court judgement, the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has said he has no regrets leaving the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vanguard reports that Umahi while addressing some members and supporters of the APC in Abakiliki, Ebonyi state's capital city on Wednesday, March 9, said he has no regrets joining the party.

David Umahi has said that he does not regret dumping the PDP for the APC Photo: David Umahi

Source: Facebook

Further calling for calm among party members, the governor assured that the judgement of the court sacking him and his deputy Kelechi Igwe, on Tuesday, March 8, will not stand.

He also thanked the party faithful and supporters for showering him and his administration with love, solidarity and support since decamping from PDP to APC.

Umahi accuses PDP of moving against his administration

Accusing the PDP of desparation and move to distract his administration from carrying at its responsibility in the remaining months of his tenure, Umahi said he does not regret dumping the opposition party.

His words:

“I have no regrets leaving PDP. The judgement sacking me as your governor will not stand at appeal and I remain the governor as I’m still working.

“I said the lawyers of PDP are the ones doing forum shopping and I’m going to report the lawyers to NBA to discipline them because the judge was misled."

Governor David Umahi, deputy appeal court's decision to sack them

A court's decision to sack the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, had been challenged in a higher court.

The duo has filed a notice of appeal to the Abuja division of the Appeal Court faulting the decision of the lower court.

According to Umahi and Igwe, the lower court erred in law and misdirected itself in its judgement on Tuesday, March 8.

PDP considers replacement for sacked Ebonyi state governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered that barring any last-minute changes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was putting finishing touches to submitting the name of a possible replacement for the sacked Governor Umahi of Ebonyi state.

According to multiple sources at the national secretariat of the PDP, it was confirmed that “the party was consulting on who to push forward as his replacement as declared by the court with immediate effect.

Confirming the development, the source said:

“Barr. Silas Joseph Onu, a legal practitioner, an entrepreneur turned politician is prominent amongst the name under consideration."

