Governor Dave Umahi has come under serious heat over his reaction to the court's verdict that sacked him from office on Tuesday, March 8

The NBA has described Umahi's description of the court and Justice Inyang Ekwo as unfortunate and shameful

For these, the association called on the governor to apologise to the court and the presiding judge as well as retract his remarks

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has decried the reaction of Governor Dave Umahi to the Federal High Court's judgment sacking him and his deputy, Eric Igwe, from office.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 9, the president of the NBA, Olumide Apata, said that it was unfortunate for Umahi who is expected to know better to react the way he did, Channels TV reports.

Apata opined that the embattled Ebonyi governor should have first called for calm in the state upon hearing the court's decision instead of involving himself in what he referred to as "national embarrassment".

He frowned at the fact that the governor in a media briefing "threw caution to the wind and deployed very uncomplimentary adjectives and intemperate language in characterising both the Judgment and Hon. Justice Ekwo, including but not limited to describing the Judgment as 'jungle justice' and His Lordship as “a hatchet man”."

The NBA boss said Umahi's "resort to attacking and denigrating the high office of a Judge in this unprecedented manner is disgraceful, undemocratic and completely unacceptable."

Apologise now

On behalf of the association, Apata, therefore, demanded that Umahi tender an immediate apology both to the court and the judge, adding that he retracts his unwholesome comments.

The concluding paragraph of the statement read:

"In light of the foregoing, the NBA hereby demands an immediate apology from H.E. Engr. Dave Umahi and a retraction of the comments he made against the person and Judgment of the Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court. It is also our demand that this apology and retraction be given as much media coverage as the Press Conference where the unfortunate comments were made."

Umahi: Next move revealed as INEC speaks on verdict sacking Ebonyi governor, deputy

Earlier, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said that it is yet to receive the certified true copy of the court's judgment which sacked Umahi of Ebonyi and Igwe on Tuesday, March 8.

This was made known on Tuesday by Festus Okoye, INEC's national commissioner and chairman of the information and voter education committee, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja.

Okoye revealed that once the commission gets the said court document, it will convene a meeting on what next to do.

