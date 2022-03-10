Governor Umahi has denied criticizing the judge, stating the PDP was to be blamed for causing misconception in the court

Umahi maintained he had no regrets about leaving the PDP for APC and that he and his deputy remains at the helm of administration in the state

The governor has filed an appeal to the appellate court in Enugu state and Abuja as he urged his supporters to maintain peace.

Ebonyi - Embattled governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi has boasted that the judgment sacking him as the governor of the state will not stand at the appeal court, TheCable reports.

Umahi was on Tuesday, March 8, sacked by a federal high court in Abuja alongside his deputy and other lawmakers who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The embattled governor said he had no regrets about leaving the PDP and that he still remains governor of Ebonyi state. Photo Credit: (David Umahi)

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Umahi who has been accused by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) of playing down the court ruling said he did not berate the court rather, members of the PDP misled it.

While addressing his supporters in the state capital of Abakaliki on Wednesday, March 9, he said leaving PDP was the right decision for his political career and that he had no regret leaving the party.

He also stated that the judge is not at fault for ruling against him, stating that the legal counsels from PDP are responsible for misleading the court.

He said:

“The blame is not on the judge. The blame is on the PDP lawyers who misled the judge.

“I have no regrets leaving PDP. The judgment sacking me as your governor will not stand at appeal and I remain the governor as I’m still working.

“I said the lawyers of the PDP are the ones doing forum shopping and I’m going to report the lawyers to NBA to discipline them because the judge was misled.”

He however sues for peace and calm in the state, urging his supporters not to be violent about the decision of the court.

Umahi said his legal team has been at the appellate court in Enugu state and Abuja stating that all hands are on deck to overturn the high court ruling. He further maintained that he and his deputy still remains at the helm of affairs of the state urging supporters not to be alarmed.

He said:

“We have also filed a stay of execution. So, we are still the governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi.”

