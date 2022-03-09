Governor Akeredolu has called for internal democracy in the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the forthcoming national convention

The Ondo state number one citizen said APC must always strive to be a model party and that the convention is an opportunity to prove critics wrong

He also sues for internal peace in the APC while reflecting on the recent leadership crisis that led to the emergence of Governor Sani Bello of Niger state as the acting chairman of APC

Akure, Ondo - The Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) must reflect democratic traits ahead of the party’s national convention on Saturday, March 26.

Akeredolu while reflecting on the recent internal crisis rocking the party’s leadership said proper coordination in a build-up to for Saturday, March 26 convention will project the party in good light, The Nation reports.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu says APC must give room for internal crisis amid leadership crisis in the party. Photo Credit: Olabode Richard Olatunde

While receiving delegates of the party led by Senator Sani Musa in Akure, Akeredolu said the party can use the convention to redeem its image and prove critics wrong.

He said:

“What we are faced with now, for me, is the soul of our party. My party, your party, our party. You have alluded to it that a number of people came together to form alliances to unseat a government that was in power for over sixteen years. We have the legacy parties and other people joined."

Akeredolu reiterated the need for the party to adopt a democratic approach in its dealings, attributing the success of the just-concluded Akure federal constituency by-election to a proper internal democratic policy in the party.

Meanwhile, Senator Musa who was accompanied by some delegates on a courtesy visit to Governor Akeredolu said he was seeking the support of the Ondo state governor in his bid for the chairmanship seat of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Musa who likened his ideology to that of Akeredolu said he is intentional about bringing fairness and neutrality to the party, a move he believes will benefit the people of Nigeria and generations to come.

He said his intention is to formulate a democratic blueprint and master plan that will help the APC in following a democratic trend that will be sustainable for years to come. Also said research can be done and the outcomes can be adopted as strategies for the party.

Musa hailed Governor Akeredolu’s exploit in Ondo stating that his leadership structure and ideology is one everyone should emulate.

He said:

“This party needs a decisive leader. It is not by age or by figure or by physical look. It is by your antecedents and how strong you can be. The devolution of powers we are talking about, the party has done something. But still, nobody has the gut to implement it.”

Source: Legit.ng